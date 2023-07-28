TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,342,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,192. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

