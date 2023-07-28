Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.06% from the company’s current price.

TVE has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.73.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TVE traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.69. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.99 and a twelve month high of C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tamarack Valley Energy

About Tamarack Valley Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,276.00. Also, Director Jeff Boyce acquired 40,473 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

