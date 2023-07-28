Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sysco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. 1,282,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,259. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

