Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. 3,733,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,332. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.