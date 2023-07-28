Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Symbotic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.82.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. 721,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,577. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of -112.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. Symbotic has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $53.83.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) purchased 17,825,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,016.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock valued at $501,752,086. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Softbank Group CORP. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 696,727 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 158,856 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter worth approximately $13,919,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter worth approximately $13,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Further Reading

