Susquehanna Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $486.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $433.00 to $486.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.04.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $394.56 on Friday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $384.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $373.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $268,923,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.