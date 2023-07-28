Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Holdings Lowered by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.42. 229,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,125. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.99. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

