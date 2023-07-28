SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SunPower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.48.

SunPower Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. 7,154,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,343. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.82. SunPower has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $440.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after buying an additional 3,810,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SunPower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,426,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in SunPower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 850,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SunPower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 58,212 shares during the period. 39.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Further Reading

