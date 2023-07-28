SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $7.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

SPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SunPower from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SunPower from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.48.

NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. 10,019,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,576. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.82. SunPower has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $440.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

