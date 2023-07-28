Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.10. 14,369,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

