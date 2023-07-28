STV Group (LON:STVG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $210.00

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 213 ($2.73), with a volume of 11367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.74).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

The stock has a market cap of £99.05 million and a PE ratio of 585.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 255.25.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

