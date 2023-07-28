Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $8.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,795. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

