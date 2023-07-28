StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at TD Securities

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
StorageVault Canada Trading Down 10.4 %
Shares of StorageVault Canada stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.84. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
