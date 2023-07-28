StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$6.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s current price.

SVI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.75 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at C$6.42 during trading hours on Friday. 168,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.