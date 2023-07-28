StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of CVE SVI remained flat at C$6.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

