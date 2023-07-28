StockNews.com Upgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to “Hold”

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

SITE has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.30.

NYSE:SITE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.36. 120,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,964. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.85.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,831,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,210,000 after buying an additional 232,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,373,000 after buying an additional 29,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,877,000 after buying an additional 33,601 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

