StockNews.com Upgrades Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Stock Down 0.6 %

Cimpress stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 91,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,319. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $71.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $742.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cimpress by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cimpress by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.