StockNews.com Upgrades Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.
Cimpress Stock Down 0.6 %
Cimpress stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 91,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,319. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $71.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cimpress by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cimpress by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
About Cimpress
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
