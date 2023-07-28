StockNews.com Upgrades Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to “Buy”

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BRO traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.55. 1,010,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.77. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 8.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.