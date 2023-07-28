StockNews.com Downgrades Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

RRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

RRR stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 568,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,894. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,794,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,769,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,320,000 after purchasing an additional 379,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 965.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 287,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

