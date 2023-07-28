StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $115.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.83. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

