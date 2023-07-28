Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 15,427 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 358% compared to the typical volume of 3,368 call options.
In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.55%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
