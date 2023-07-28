Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 15,427 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 358% compared to the typical volume of 3,368 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Trading Up 7.7 %

NWL stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,952,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,604. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Newell Brands has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

