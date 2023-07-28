Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for July 28th (ADI, AGI, ALBKY, ASX, B, BCCLF, BFST, CLS, CMCSA, COUR)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, July 28th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $9.20 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $138.00 target price on the stock.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $283.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $202.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $380.00 price target on the stock.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $133.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Block (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research currently has $103.00 target price on the stock.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

