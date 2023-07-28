STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Price Target Raised to €70.00 at Citigroup

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup to €70.00 ($77.78) in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.66% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock remained flat at €44.40 ($49.33) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.96. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.78) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($23.83).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

