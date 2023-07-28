STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Price Target Raised to €70.00 at Citigroup

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup to €70.00 ($77.78) in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.66% from the stock’s current price.
STMicroelectronics Price Performance
Shares of STMicroelectronics stock remained flat at €44.40 ($49.33) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.96. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.78) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($23.83).
About STMicroelectronics
