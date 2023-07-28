Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Position Increased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,943 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Stitch Fix worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,464,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,059. The stock has a market cap of $509.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

Insider Activity

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 9,262 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $38,993.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.