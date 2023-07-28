Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of EUR 0.58-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of EUR 1.085 billion to €1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €30.46 ($33.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €13.71 ($15.23) and a 1-year high of €34.33 ($38.14). The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.87.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of €255.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €250.81 million. Research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 27,676 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth $45,382,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at $1,697,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

