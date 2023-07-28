Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Stevanato Group also updated its FY23 guidance to EUR 0.58-0.62 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE STVN opened at €30.00 ($33.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €13.71 ($15.23) and a one year high of €34.33 ($38.14).

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €255.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €250.81 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.