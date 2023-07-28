Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RRC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.59. 3,493,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Range Resources by 143.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,114 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP raised its stake in Range Resources by 1,498.1% during the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,017,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.