Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NXGN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NXGN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 294,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,047. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,413,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,024,000 after acquiring an additional 141,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,543,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,527 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 416,763 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.