Stephens Raises Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $135.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAB. StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WAB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,414. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $118.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 156,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 63,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 199,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

