Stephens Raises GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target to $142.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.50.
GATX Price Performance
GATX stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,314. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $133.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.38.
GATX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $190,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of GATX
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $24,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 51.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,077,000 after buying an additional 151,621 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 433.9% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after buying an additional 144,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 803.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 131,882 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,677,000 after buying an additional 75,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GATX
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.