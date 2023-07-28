Stephens Raises GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target to $142.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.50.

GATX Price Performance

GATX stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,314. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $133.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.38.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GATX will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $190,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GATX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $24,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 51.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,077,000 after buying an additional 151,621 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 433.9% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after buying an additional 144,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 803.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 131,882 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,677,000 after buying an additional 75,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

