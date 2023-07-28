Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.64), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.85 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS.

Stepan Price Performance

NYSE:SCL opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.83. Stepan has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Stepan

SCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

In other Stepan news, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $196,067.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,896.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,983 shares of company stock valued at $748,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 28.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Stepan by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stepan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,246,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 487.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

