Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Tops $98.98 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Status has a total market cap of $98.98 million and $1.87 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017448 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,304.38 or 1.00019198 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,984,891 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,858,984,890.8929386 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02508351 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,124,113.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

