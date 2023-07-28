Status Achieves Market Cap of $97.06 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Status has a market cap of $97.06 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017474 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,228.56 or 0.99982769 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,984,891 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,858,984,890.8929386 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02544036 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,842,019.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.