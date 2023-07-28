Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,076,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 46,008 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.7% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.27% of Starbucks worth $320,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Starbucks by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,272,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,303. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.

About Starbucks

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

