Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Stagwell worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Stagwell by 66.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STGW stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 625,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.07. Stagwell Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $622.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.26 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Stagwell news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

