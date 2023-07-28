S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on August 24th

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. S&T Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of STBA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.20. 19,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,809. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,813,000 after buying an additional 220,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,884,000 after buying an additional 62,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,923,000 after buying an additional 115,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,336,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after purchasing an additional 75,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

