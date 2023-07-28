SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $85.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

SSNC stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,185,000 after buying an additional 147,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,982,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,601,000 after buying an additional 1,346,697 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,453,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,484,000 after purchasing an additional 757,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,609,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,140,000 after acquiring an additional 106,037 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

