Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000.

PSLV opened at $8.26 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

