Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $182.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $4.61 on Tuesday, hitting $144.52. 5,110,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.54. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,277,000 after purchasing an additional 495,400 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

