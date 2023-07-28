Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $182.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $4.61 on Tuesday, hitting $144.52. 5,110,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.54. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,277,000 after purchasing an additional 495,400 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
