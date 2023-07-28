Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Spotify Technology stock traded down $4.61 on Tuesday, reaching $144.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,110,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,813. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.54. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

