SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stake Raised by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 261.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,575 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 73,237.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2,411.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 868,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,849,000 after buying an additional 833,489 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $611,665,000,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the period.

SPTL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. 2,598,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,771. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

