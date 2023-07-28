SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Purchased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,687. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

