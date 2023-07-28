SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,607 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 739,896 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 107,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,077. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

