SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Holdings Boosted by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up 3.8% of Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,161.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,747 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,840 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,201,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,143,000 after acquiring an additional 791,030 shares in the last quarter.

FEZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,129. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

