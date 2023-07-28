S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $470.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $425.00 to $470.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.81.

S&P Global Stock Down 7.6 %

SPGI opened at $395.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,921 shares of company stock worth $4,031,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

