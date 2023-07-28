Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 5,273,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 7,068,684 shares.The stock last traded at $33.42 and had previously closed at $36.26.

The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after buying an additional 29,197,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

