Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the airline’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile



Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

