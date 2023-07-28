Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CFO Purchases $56,050.00 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) CFO David Andrew Borrmann bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Andrew Borrmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, David Andrew Borrmann bought 500 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $11,625.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, David Andrew Borrmann purchased 200 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $4,562.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, David Andrew Borrmann bought 200 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $4,508.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, David Andrew Borrmann bought 200 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,290.00.

On Monday, May 1st, David Andrew Borrmann bought 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00.

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

SFST traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $30.05. 11,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,934. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $253,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 29.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 12.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFST has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

