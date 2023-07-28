South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on South32 from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 195 ($2.50) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.21) to GBX 255 ($3.27) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South32 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.00.

South32 Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $12.95 on Monday. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

