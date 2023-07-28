Snap’s (SNAP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.41.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. 15,124,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,593,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.23. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.21% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 295,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $367,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 948,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,754.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,422,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,158,296. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

